A 40-year-old Port Colborne man has been arrested after an incident at a bar last night.



Police were called at 7 o'clock to a bar in the area of Main Street West and King Street in Port Colborne to reports of a man threatening staff with a gun.



Officers say they saw the suspect putting a rifle in the back of his vehicle when they pulled into the parking lot.



Police say the suspect slammed into a parked vehicle while trying to back out.



Officers arrested the man, and say they found a loaded .22 Calibre Cooey Bolt Action Rifle and pepper spray.



There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.



40-year-old Cory Elliott of Port Colborne is charged with Uttering Threats, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle, Possess Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without Holding a Licence, Possess Firearm other than Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly not holding a Licence, Possession of a weapon, Impaired Operation, and Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand.



A bail hearing will take place later today.

