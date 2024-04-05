A 40-year-old woman has been arrested after a stabbing in St. Catharines.



Police were called Thursday, April 4th, just after 2:30 p.m., to the area of Vintage Court and Louth Street to find a female suffering from serious stab wounds.



She was treated at the scene and taken to an out-of-region hospital, where she was treated and released.



Officers located a suspect a short distance from the scene.



A 40-year-old woman is charged with Attempted Murder.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name, as it may identify the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 100-9358.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

