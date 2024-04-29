400 vehicles were stopped in a RIDE campaign in St. Catharines and Port Colborne Friday night.

8 drivers were asked to provide a breath sample, and one driver was asked to perform a field sobriety test.

Three drivers provided a sample resulting in an “Alert” and had their licence suspended for three days.

One of the drivers who registered an “Alert” was found to be operating their motor vehicle with no licence, no insurance and with unauthorized plates.

A second driver who registered an “Alert” was also operating their vehicle with no insurance.



Niagara Police are reminding the public that impaired driving is still the leading criminal offence causing death in Canada.

