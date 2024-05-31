It is a banner year for the Help Kids Shine Campaign supporting the Niagara Children's Centre.



$401,610 has been was raised over the month-long campaign, marking the largest amount ever raised during the month of May for the centre.



The goal this year was $350,000 after $325,487 was raised during the campaign last year.



All funds go directly to the centre, which helps support children with physical, developmental and communicative delays.



The Children's Centre served more than 5,213 children last year, which amounts to 48,877 visits.

There are still 3,336 youth waiting for an initial assessment as of March 31, 2024.

610 CKTB, 105.7 MOVE, and 97.7 HTZ would like to thank all the listeners who donated during the campaign.

CEO of the Children's Centre, Oksana Fisher, says the support they received from the community was amazing, and the final amount raised exceeded their expectations.

A celebration was held this morning at the Stone Mill Inn as the campaign celebrated the record-breaking amount raised.

For more information on the campaign, or to make a donation, click here.