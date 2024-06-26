Niagara Health held its annual general meeting marking some of its accomplishments over the year.



The organization is celebrating the recruitment of 41 full-time permanent physicians and a Chief of Primary Care.



The 2023-24 Annual Report, titled 'People First at the Heart of Transforming Care' was released yesterday at the Marotta Family Hospital in St. Catharines.



Other key accomplishments include expanding Indigenous Health Services, and the ground-breaking of the South Niagara Hospital in Niagara Falls.



“As we reflect on the past year, it is with gratitude that we share the remarkable progress made in our journey of Transforming Care. Our strategic collaborations with municipal, provincial and federal partners have strengthened our ability to address community health needs and drive positive change,” says Marylee O’Neill, Chair, Niagara Health Board of Directors.

“Commitment to high-quality patient care is our core priority, and we are dedicated to building a culture of continuous improvement and serving our community with unparalleled care and compassion. I’m thankful to our teams, community and partners for their ongoing support as we look towards the next year of our Strategic Plan and the future of hospital care in Niagara,” says Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO.