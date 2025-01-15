A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery at the Dairy Queen in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to the Ferry Street location just before 10 o'clock last night after a man, wearing a ski mask, demanded cash while threatening the employee with a pocketknife.

Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect a short distance away.

Police also believe the same suspect is responsible for previous robberies at the Subway and a variety store.

No one was hurt in the incidents.

41-year-old Shawn Downey of Niagara Falls is charged with three counts of robbery, and disguise with intent.

A bail hearing will be held today.