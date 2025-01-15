A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery at the Dairy Queen in Niagara Falls.
Police were called to the Ferry Street location just before 10 o'clock last night after a man, wearing a ski mask, demanded cash while threatening the employee with a pocketknife.
Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect a short distance away.
Police also believe the same suspect is responsible for previous robberies at the Subway and a variety store.
No one was hurt in the incidents.
41-year-old Shawn Downey of Niagara Falls is charged with three counts of robbery, and disguise with intent.
A bail hearing will be held today.