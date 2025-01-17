Niagara Falls getting $4.2 million for hosting two casinos.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has made its third quarter payment totalling $4,269,030 to the City of Niagara Falls for hosting Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara.

So far, during OLG’s fiscal year of April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, Niagara Falls has received $14,674,539.

Since the first casino opened in December 1996, Niagara Falls has received $229,191,103.

The payments to host communities are based on a formula.

“Host municipalities across Ontario gain tangible benefits from the jobs and economic activity fostered by land-based gaming in their community,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “In addition, OLG’s host payments fund critical infrastructure, parks and recreation facilities, and countless local programs and initiatives that help make our communities better places to live, work, and play.”