Niagara Police have made an arrest after a murder in Smithville.



62-year-old Cathy Prosje was found dead at her home near Lindan Street and Alma Drive on April 26th.



Earlier today, police officers took a suspect into custody.



42-year-old Joseph Villneff of Smithville is charged with first degree murder.



Police say the two both lived in the home.



Villneff is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing.



Police are thanking the members of the public who contacted detectives to assist with the investigation.

Cathy, or 'Cat', as she was known to friends, was looking forward to her upcoming retirement at the time of her death.