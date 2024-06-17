A 42-year-old St. Catharines man is facing charges after a number of firearms were discovered in a home.



Niagara Regional Police started an investigation earlier this month, and received a warrant to search a home in the area of Wallace Street and Powerview Avenue last week.



Officers say they found a loaded 12-gauge Mossberg, a modified Glock firearm, a pen gun, numerous brands of ammunition and 9 ounces of cocaine.



42-year-old Dalshan M. Baines is charged with Careless Storage of Firearm, Possess Firearm without Holding a Licence, Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order, Possess Firearm other then Restricted or Prohibited, Fail to Comply with Probation Order, Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon, Possess Restricted or Prohibited Firearm knowingly not Holding a Firearm.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1002200.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

