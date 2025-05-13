A man is fighting for his life following a crash in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police say the man was riding an eBike near Ridge Road South and Rebstock Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when he collided with a car.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008389.