A 43-year-old St. Catharines man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.



Niagara detectives with the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit started an investigation this month into child pornography offences committed using the Internet.



Earlier today, officers searched a home in St. Catharines, seizing digital devices.



Justin Joseph Fournier was arrested and is charged with Possession of Child Pornography.



A bail hearing will be held later today.