A Chartered Professional Accountant in Niagara has been arrested on fraud charges.

Niagara Police say they were called by a commercial business, which does not want to be named, earlier this year.

The company says they hired Justin Jay Tax Accounting and Advisory Services, and when they became suspicious, they called in a third-party to investigate.

The company then called police.

On April 23rd, 44-year-old Cherrel Monton-Matsugu was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, altering a document with intent to defraud, and criminal breach of trust.

She was released from custody and will appear in court May 21, 2025.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009488.