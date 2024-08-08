Niagara Police are looking for a 44-year-old Fort Erie man after five break and enters at businesses.



Police say commercial properties in Fort Erie were targeted between June 27th and August 6th.



According to police, a suspect broke into three commercial locations causing damage, and then returned to two locations to stealing items.



The suspect stole over $1000 worth of power tools, $4000 in copper wiring, $300 in candy, and $1100 from a vending machine.



Damage associated to the five incidents is estimated at close to $10,000.



44-year-old Greg Nathaniel Tarantini of Fort Erie is wanted for Break Enter and Commit Theft (5 Counts).

Police believe he is still in the Niagara Region.



"Anyone who may know Tarantini’s location or who spots him is asked not to confront him but to contact the police. Person’s hiding Tarantini may be subject to a criminal investigation."



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009339.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

