A Niagara Regional Police officer continues to recover from serious injuries following a domestic dispute in Fort Erie over the weekend.

Police sending out an update, saying the suspect in the case, has now been charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and careless storage of a firearm.

The 45-year-old Fort Erie man remains in police custody after his arrest on Saturday afternoon.

The SIU is investigating the incident that took place at a home in the area of Spears Road North.

Officers found a Savage 410 Shotgun in the home.

The woman involved in the case was not hurt, however the Domestic Violence Unit is investigating, and police will not release the accused's name to protect the woman's identity.

In Niagara, Gillian’s Place offers help 24/7 to residents facing gender-based violence. You can call or text 905-684-8331 to discuss your safety and options.