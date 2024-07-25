A St. Catharines man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

In May of this year, Niagara Police alongside the Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation into the uploading of child pornography on Facebook Messenger.

As a result of the investigation, police searched numerous electronic devices at a home in St. Catharines that contained the illegal material.

On July 24th, 45-year-old Jason John George Haughie of St. Catharines was arrested.

He's facing multiple charges including accessing and possessing child pornography, making it available to others, and failing to comply with prohibition order.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.