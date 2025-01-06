Niagara Police say a third suspect, in a murder investigation, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

On August 25th, 2024, human remains were found in Port Colborne, near the intersection of Forkes Road and Hwy. 140.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Daniel Sanvido, who went by the DJ name 'Ill Table Manners' as a producer of hip hop music.

Police are continuing to search for 47-year-old Richard Stevens of Niagara Falls, who they say should contact legal counsel and make arrangements to surrender to police.

"Stevens is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they should call 911 immediately."

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009103.

Two others, 47-year-old Jacob Cudney of Niagara Falls, and 36-year-old Jade Hayward of St. Catharines, were arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree murder.