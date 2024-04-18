A Niagara Falls man has been arrested following a construction fraud investigation.

The suspect of the investagtion had been accepting money for construction jobs, specifically concrete work, and then not providing the promised service.

49-year-old Ernesto Miguel Sarabando has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including 4 counts of fraud over $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

Detectives have identified at least 8 victims, although they believe there could be more.

Anyone with information can contact detectives by email at karina.ferretti@niagarapolice.ca .

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.