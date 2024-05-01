A 49-year-old St. Catharines man has been arrested after police found $15,000 worth of drugs in a vehicle.



Police say they started investigating the sale of illegal drugs out of a home and vehicle in the city last month.

As a result of the investigation, officers pulled over the suspect vehicle yesterday, in the area of Scott Street and Vine Street.

Police say they found various drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian cash inside the vehicle.

49-year-old Craig Burton of St. Catharines is facing various charges.

A bail hearing will take place later today.

