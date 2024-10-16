A 49-year-old Welland man, who coaches minor hockey in Niagara, has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Niagara Regional Police Service Detectives with the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit started an investigation last month into a person possessing Child Pornography and Accessing Child Pornography in their Cloud Storage.

Officers executed a search warrant today at a home in Welland, seizing a number of devices capable of storing electronic data.



49-year-old Patrick F. Paone was arrested at the home and charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Accessing Child Pornography.



Police say Paone is actively involved in coaching minor hockey within Niagara.



Anyone with information to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009172.

