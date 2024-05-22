Niagara Police have made an arrest after a deadly hit and run in Chippawa.



It was on the morning of the solar eclipse, April 8th, at 7:15 a.m., police were called to the area of Sodom and Weaver Roads after a 53-year-old man's body was found on the side of the road.



Officers believed it was a hit and run, and two days later seized a 2007 Black Cadillac Escalade that was believed to be involved.



49-year-old Tanya Krajishnik-Maillis was arrested and charged with Fail to Stop at the Scene of Accident/Fatality.



Krajishnik-Maillis is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday in St. Catharines.

