Niagara Police have arrested the fourth, and final suspect, in an alleged gang sexual assault at a St. Catharines home.



Police tracked down the suspect this morning at a home in Niagara-on-the-Lake, in the area of area of Line 6 Road and 4 Mile Creek Road.



The Emergency Task Unit, the K9 Unit and uniform officers contained the area until the suspect exited the home and was arrested without incident.



19-year-old Larry Smith of St. Catharines is facing various charges including Break and Enter, Commit Gang Sexual Assault, and Sexual Assault Causing Bodily Harm.



Three others, including two 17-year-olds who can't be identified, have been arrested.



Four suspects allegedly broke into a woman’s home near the Welland Avenue and Lake Street area in St. Catharines on September 15th, sexually assaulting her and stealing several items.

Police believe the attack was targeted.