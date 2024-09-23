Five people are hoping to be West Lincoln's next Ward 3 Councillor.



Terry Bell stepped down for health reasons, and the township has decided to let Smithville residents vote.

The nomination period for the by-election closed last week, and nominations have been certified by the Township Clerk.

The candidates are Stefanie Bonazza, Heather Gill, Doug Joyner, Gord MacCharles and Greg Maychak.

The Township is holding two in-person advance polls, on October 25 and 26 at the West Lincoln Community Centre and Legion Villa 2 respectively.

By-election day will be held in person on November 4th at the West Lincoln Community Centre.