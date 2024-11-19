A donation has been made to help feed children in Niagara.



Niagara Nutrition Partners is receiving $52,000 from FirstOntario Credit Union to support school programs.



The entire $250,000 donation will benefit similar programs in Hamilton, Halton, and Haldimand-Norfolk.



Last year, more than 102,000 students in more than 1,500 schools located in 14 communities directly benefited from FirstOntario's support.



Since 2014, FirstOntario has invested more than $2.6 million into student nutrition programs.



"FirstOntario is committed to supporting our student nutrition partners, delivering school nutrition programs that help students and ultimately strengthen the communities our credit union calls home," said Lloyd Smith, CEO, FirstOntario Credit Union. "We know food insecurity is a growing concern and these programs deliver needed nutritious food to students who otherwise would go without. Our hope is that other community-minded organizations will join us and support these agencies in their important work."

