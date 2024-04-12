A group looking to reduce emissions in Niagara is hosting a rally Saturday.



50 by 30 Niagara, has organized a rally in front of Niagara West Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff's office in Beamsville on King Street.



The group wants to spread awareness about its support for the Ontario Energy Board, and its decision not to allow Enbridge to expand gas lines into new developments, saying that would cement the use of gas for decades instead of a cleaner way.



"We need to keep expressing our support for the OEB in its decision not to allow Enbridge to expand gas lines into new developments on the backs of existing customers. Also, by not favouring Enbridge, the decision also supports the environment, the climate and our children's future."



The rally starts at the parking lot of the old Beamsville High School at 11:45 a.m. with a walk planned to Oosterhoff's office.

