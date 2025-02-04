A 50-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested following a robbery overnight.

Niagara Regional Police were called at 1:40 a.m. this morning after a man walked into the Busy Bee near the corner of Victoria Avenue and Ryerson Crescent.

Officers say the man attempted to steal items and then showed a gun as he fled the store.

A man arrested a short time later.

50-year-old Yovany Eduardo Lorenzo has been arrested and charged with Use of imitation firearm during flight after commission of an offence, Robbery, and Uttering Threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009639.