500 free bike helmets will be handed out at some Wendy's restaurants in Niagara on Tuesday, July 9th, 2024.



Niagara Regional Police have partnered with Wendy’s restaurants for the 6th annual Summer Safety Campaign.



Wendy's owners in Niagara have provided officers with frosty coupons to reward children who are being safe this summer by wearing a helmet, or life jacket.



This year’s campaign will include a kickoff event on Tuesday July 9, 2024, at 11 a.m. as residents can attend one of three Wendy’s locations to meet with police officers and receive a free bike helmet.



500 bicycle safety helmets, provided by Wendy's, will be handed out for children aged 1 to 13.



Children must be in attendance to receive a helmet.



The helmets will be handed out at the Wendy's at 165 Garrison Road, Fort Erie, 8279 Lundy’s Lane, Niagara Falls and 124 Hwy 20 East, in Pelham.

There will be free Frosty treats for all children who attend.



Frosty coupons awarded by officers throughout the summer are redeemable at any Wendy’s location across Niagara.

