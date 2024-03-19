Niagara Police believe they have charged the person responsible for an armed robbery in Niagara Falls last month.

It was on the afternoon of Friday, February 16, 2024, when a suspect, armed with a handgun, robbed the CIBC Bank on Huggins Street.

No one was hurt.



The suspect in the case was arrested by Halton Regional Police on Saturday following a bank robbery in Burlington.



Niagara Regional Police have charged 54-year-old Stephane Smith with robbery with a firearm, uttering threats, possession of firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and driving without a licence.



Meantime, 37-year-old Michael Uzelac of Welland is facing charges in the Burlington armed robbery.



He's charged with Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm, Armed Robbery Using a Firearm and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.