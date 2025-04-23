A 54-year-old St. Catharines woman has been charged after police say she lied about being the victim of a sexual assault.

Police were first called on Saturday April 5, at 1 a.m., to reports of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the area of Glendale Avenue and Kerr Street.

Since then the NRP Sexual Assault Unit has been investigating, and detectives say they confirmed the allegation had been fabricated.

Yesterday, 54-year-old Jacqueline Olsen from St. Catharines was charged with Public Mischief, and will be back in court at a future date.