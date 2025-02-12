A 56-year-old woman, who had been banned from driving, was caught in the act thanks to technology.

OPP say an officer was on general patrol on Highway 420 at Drummond Road in Niagara Falls last week when the cruiser's Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) camera alerted the officer.

The technology uses cameras to read and record license plates, and also makes officers aware of violations.

The driver of the car had a one-year licence suspension because of an impaired driving conviction in November 2024.

56-year-old Diane Pizzicarola is charged with Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, Failure To Comply With Undertaking, and Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.

She will appear in court next month.