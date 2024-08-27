A 57-year-old man was arrested in downtown St. Catharines after a fight over rental repairs.



Niagara Police were called yesterday afternoon, shortly before 3:30 p.m., to reports of an armed person in the downtown area.



Police arrived in the area of St. Paul Street and James Street and were told a man, armed with a knife, had been involved in a dispute with a woman and man.



Police say it was a landlord/tenant argument over repairs, and things escalated when the man pulled out a knife.



Officers found the suspect a short distance away, and when he resisted arrest, officers used a conducted energy weapon, also known as a taser, to make the arrest shortly after 4 p.m.



57-year-old Alain Joseph Cloutier of St. Catharines is charged with Assault with a Weapon.



Cloutier will appear for bail hearing today.

