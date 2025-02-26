A 58-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested after a real estate agent in Las Vegas reported suspicious behaviour.

Earlier this month, detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Central Fraud Unit, launched an investigation after being contacted by an agent in Nevada.

The agent alleged a Niagara Falls, ON man contacted him about a property listed for sale, and after communicating for an extended period of time, the agent became suspicious.

Anthony Pierce of Niagara Falls is charged with Breach of Conditional Sentence, and has been remanded into custody.

Police say Pierce was arrested and charged in the spring of 2022, with fraud over $5000, and received a conditional sentence, which allowed him to remain in the community.

Detectives have reason to believe that there may be more victims and encourage them to come forward. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Police by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009245.