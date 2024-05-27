Niagara Regional Police say a man, who is accused of harassing staff at a business in downtown St. Catharines, is now facing charges.



Earlier this morning, at 1:30, police were called to an establishment in the area of St. Paul Street and James Street, for an unwanted person call.



Police say the suspect was threatening female employees and customers.



He was asked to leave by officers, but then a fight broke out and the man received multiple deployments of a Conductive Energy Weapon.



Officers eventually were able to place the man under arrest.



The officers suffered minor injuries.



59-year-old Melville R. Jarrett of St. Catharines is charged with Assault a Peace Officer (2 Counts), Resist Arrest, and Fail to Leave Premises when Directed.



He will appear for a bail hearing later today.

