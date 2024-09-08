Niagara police have arrested a 59-year-old man for luring a child on the internet.

Niagara police, alongside the Internet Child Exploitation Unit, ran an investigation to target people who use the internet to meet children for sexual purposes.

Over a month-long period, 59-year-old Robert Darryl Davis of Welland texted with someone who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

During these conversations, he agreed to meet the girl at a pre-arranged location for a sexual purpose.

Police were already on the scene when he arrived, and was arrested.

Detectives have reason to believe there may be more victims.

They believe he was using screen names such as "Jim", "Jimmy Wilson", or "Mike Wilson".

If you have information relating to this person, please contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111 referencing incident number 2024-100286.