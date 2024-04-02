Now that we are all locking down our eclipse plans for Monday, a reminder that there will be road closures that day.



With up to a million visitors expected to flock to Niagara Region, specifically Niagara Falls, Port Colborne and Fort Erie, roads near popular viewing locations will be closed.



In Niagara Falls, the Niagara Parkway will be closed off to vehicles from Queen Street to Fraser Hill, starting at noon on Monday, and continuing until midnight.



Clifton Hill from Victoria Avenue to Falls Avenue will be closed to traffic from noon to midnight, along with Murray Street from the Niagara Parkway to Fallsview Boulevard.



Access to Niagara Parks’ Falls Parking Lot will continue from the south.



Not only will there be thousands of people watching the 3:18 p.m. total eclipse at the base of Niagara Falls, there will also be a concert at Queen Victoria Park that afternoon and evening and the fireworks planned for 10 p.m.



In Fort Erie, road closures will start at 8 a.m. Monday and will include the south Niagara Parkway or Niagara Boulevard, which will be closed in both directions from Central Avenue to Dominion Road, as well as Dominion to Albert Street.



As a reminder, the south Niagara Parkway remains closed from Netherby Road to Townline Road (detour in place), due to construction on the Black Creek Bridge.

QEW Fort Erie bound traffic is expected to be heavy, with overhead signs asking local residents to work from home, if possible.

Niagara Region is under a State of Emergency leading up to Monday's eclipse with officials asking residents and visitors to prepare for traffic jams, possible loss of cell service, and long lines with up to a million visitors arriving Sunday, or Monday, for the solar eclipse.

