The Niagara Falls Public Library has received $60,000 to expand hours in Chippawa.

The David S. Howes grant, from the Niagara Community Foundation, will allow the Library to double its hours of operation at the new temporary Chippawa location.

It will use 'Open+' to allow registered library customers access to the library space, collections, public computers, and Wi-Fi during extended hours—even when staff are not physically present.

Customers simply need to register and agree to the open+ terms of use before they can gain access during unstaffed hours.

Prior to the closure of the previous Chippawa location, the Library was open for just 30 hours a week.

“Open+ technology will finally allow for standardized and equitable library hours across our system—which has been a long-term goal of ours,” says Ashleigh Dronyk, Manager, Information Resources and Connections at NFPL. “The grant from the Niagara Community Foundation will enable us to increase the Chippawa Library's operating hours, providing the community with essential access and enhanced services that would otherwise be unaffordable.”

"NCF is proud of our continuing partnership with the Niagara Falls Public Library with funds in support of the extension of resources to their Chippawa location,” says NCF’s Executive Director, Bryan Rose. “Education and literacy are hallmarks of strong and vibrant communities and the increased accessibility to wonderful services that the NFPL offers will be enjoyed by residents of all ages throughout South Niagara.”

Renovations to the temporary Chippawa Library location are in the process of being completed, and is expected to open early summer.

The temporary location at 3848 Main Street will bridge the gap while the Library works with the city to find a permanent home.