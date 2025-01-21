A 60-year-old Niagara Falls man is wanted by Toronto Police after the city's largest cocaine drug bust, which has ties to a violent Mexican cartel.

Police seized 835 kilograms of cocaine in total, with more than half of the drugs discovered in a single tractor-trailer from Mexico stopped on this side of the Canada-U.S. border.

Six people were arrested in connection with the investigation, which police described as an “extensive joint forces investigation into drug importation and trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.”

The suspects, police said, include two Mexican nationals and four Canadians.

Arrest warrants have been issued for three additional suspects, including 60-year-old Ryan Nolin from Niagara Falls, who they believe is still in Canada.