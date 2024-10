A 60-year-old man from Thorold has been arrested on child pornography charges.



Niagara Regional Police say they started an investigation last month into child sexual abuse material, which led them to a home in Thorold.



A search warrant was executed Wednesday, and 60-year-old, Rheal Marcel Foisy was arrested earlier today.



He is charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Accessing Child Pornography, and Making Child Pornography Available.



A bail hearing will take place later today.