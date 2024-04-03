The union, representing 600 Canada Border Services workers stationed in Niagara, will be hosting a strike vote next week.



The 9000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union, who work at Canada Border Services Agency, will start voting across Canada April 10th.



After almost two years of negotiations, the union declared an impasse in bargaining in September 2023.



The union says CBSA refused to budge on key issues like wages in line with other law enforcement agencies, better job security, access to telework, and protections from contracting out.



“Workers at CBSA have waited long enough,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president. “Our members have been without a collective agreement since 2022. While wages have stalled and the cost of living has risen, CBSA has refused to negotiate an agreement that protects workers and continues to demand concessions at the bargaining table.”

