A community breakfast event, dedicated to the sports world in Niagara, has raised over $6000 for the Niagara Peninsula Foundation For Children.

Rod Mawhood, host of 610 CKTB's Niagara Sports Report, held his 7th anniversary show at the Merritton Legion on Saturday.

A breakfast was offered with a donation, thanks to the efforts of the Legion and Ladies Auxiliary.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley, and St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe attended the breakfast, along with other elected officials, community members, and athletes.

Siscoe won the 50/50 draw and donated his winnings to the Foundation.

You can hear the Niagara Sports Report on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. and listen to Saturday's full show by clicking here.

"Thank you to the Merritton Legion, Ladies Auxiliary, all my sponsors, listeners and supporters." Mawhood