We now know who will be waking Niagara up when CKTB's Tim Denis retires.

Denis, who has hosted Niagara in the Morning for 29 years, announced his retirement last month after a successful 47-year broadcasting career.

Denis announced that Steph Vivier will be taking over after his last broadcast on April 30th.

Vivier, who is currently hosting weekends on CKTB's sister station, 105.7 MOVE, says she is excited for the opportunity.

"I am incredibly excited about this opportunity to host the #1 morning show in Niagara. What Tim has built as a host over the past 29 years is genuinely astounding, I am humbled to be the lucky person to be handed the reins. We will continue to highlight voices from across the region while bringing listeners the most up to date information from Niagara, across Canada and around the world. "