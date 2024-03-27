A big day for 610 CKTB's Tim Denis.

Denis, who has hosted Niagara in the Morning for 29 years, announced his retirement this morning after a successful 47-year broadcasting career.

He was honoured today at Niagara's State of the Region event, receiving the Community Leader Award.

Other award winners include Strong Water Singers, Mark Basciano, Valentina Agudo Chacon, The Pie Guys, and Liz Benneian.

Denis thanked the crowd of business leaders, elected officials, and community members at John Michael's Banquet Hall.

"I'm proud to say I've been waking up the Region longer than anyone ever has. The last 29 years here at 610 CKTB."

Denis says it's business as usual for the radio station, and for him, until his last morning broadcast on April 30th.

Denis will be announcing his replacement at a later date.

You can click here to listen to his on-air announcement.