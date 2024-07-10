A 63-year-old man, who goes by the names 'Niagarafun' and 'Dale Me', has been arrested in St. Catharines on child luring charges.



Niagara Regional Police officers with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit started an investigation last year, targeting people in the region, who use the Internet to contact children for sexual purposes.



In October of last year, Niagara officers started working on a joint investigation with Sudbury Police.

Over a several month span, officers believe the suspect used the Internet to talk to several people, who he believed were under the age of 16.

Yesterday, 63-year-old Dale J. Cull was arrested yesterday at a home in St. Catharines.

Police seized a number of electronic devices.

Cull is charged with Luring a child via telecommunication to facilitate the offence of Sexual Interference, and Luring a child via telecommunication to facilitate the offence of Invitation to Sexual Touching.

“Detectives from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit have reason to believe that Dale J CULL was using online platforms with the username “Niagarafun” and “Dale Me” to commit offences against other children on the Internet. If you have information relating to this person please contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111.”

Cull will appear for a bail hearing today.



“This arrest showcases the dedication of our members in ensuring some of the most vulnerable members of our community are protected, sending a strong message that the predatory behaviours associated with using the Internet to lure children for a sexual purpose will not be tolerated in Niagara.”

