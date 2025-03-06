A Thorold man is facing charges after a man was killed crossing the road in Niagara Falls.

It was back on January 27 when a 79-year-old was crossing the intersection at Dorchester and McLeod Roads.

He was struck by a vehicle making a turn and died in hospital two days later.

Niagara Regional Police have now charged the driver with careless driving causing death.

The 63-year-old Thorold man is set to appear in court on June 24 in Welland.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009504.