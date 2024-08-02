A 65-year-old St. Catharines man is facing charges after allegedly not completing a kitchen renovation.



Police say the Central Fraud Unit started investigating the man back in May, after a Niagara Falls resident found a company called 'Beaverdam Dezigns' on Facebook Marketplace.



The victim claimed that funds were transferred to the contractor, who said he needed the money to buy materials.



Police say the suspect had no intention of completing the renovation and they arrested him yesterday.



65-year-old Randolf G. Luken of St. Catharines is charged with fraud over $5,000, and fail to comply with undertaking.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009299.

