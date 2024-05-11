7 people have been arrested in Welland for drug and firearm charges.

Friday morning around 5am, detectives searched a residence in the area of Harold Avenue and East Main Street in Welland, where they found 68.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 23.5 grams of suspected cocaine.

The 7 individuals, ranging from 21 to 51-years-old, are all facing similar charges including careless use of a firearm, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failing to comply with a release and probation order, and possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking .

4 suspects were held in custody pending a bail hearing that is expected to take place on Saturday, and 3 were released on a Form 10 with a future court date.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009567.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.