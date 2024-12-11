Niagara Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing St. Catharines senior.

70-year-old Daniel Lorne Joseph went missing at the end of November, and was reported missing to police yesterday.

He was last seen on November 29th, 2024, in his neighbourhood in the area of Queenston Street and Eastchester Avenue.

He is described as an Indigenous man, with a slender build, 5’5 feet tall, with grey long straight hair often worn in a ponytail.

Joseph uses a walker.

Police say he has been known to leave his home unexpectedly for 2-3 days at a time, but they along with

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009964.