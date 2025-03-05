A major funding boost for the new South Niagara Hospital after an event last weekend.

The Niagara Health Foundation has announced its Fashion and Philanthropy Gala: A Met Gala Experience, raised $720,000.

The event took place on March 1st at Fallsview Casino, raising money for the 'It's Our Future' campaign, the capital fundraising initiative for the new South Niagara Hospital.

750 people attended the sold-out gala.

“This year’s gala shattered records, both in funds raised and in the overwhelming generosity from our donors,” said Andrea Scott, President & CEO of Niagara Health Foundation. “The energy in the room was truly extraordinary. We are immensely grateful for the continued support from our sponsors, donors and the community. A special thank you to Fallsview Casino, whose unwavering partnership plays a pivotal role in making this event a success. I also want to thank our incredible team for their efforts and putting together an incredible evening.”