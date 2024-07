A 73-year-old man is facing charges after a Dairy Queen in Niagara Falls was robbed earlier this month.

Niagara Regional Police say a man entered the Portage Road location back on July 10 and told staff he had a gun and demanded money.



The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.



Police say 73-year-old Vincent Amodeo from Niagara Falls has now been arrested and charged with robbery.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3 ext. 1009506.