A 74-year-old man from St. Catharines has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

Police say a person was crossing the road, at the intersection of Carlton Street and Grantham Avenue, at 8o'clock Sunday morning when they were struck.

The driver allegedly fled the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

They are now listed in serious, but stable condition.

74-year-old Michael Gospodarek of St. Catharines was arrested Monday and charged with Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Cause Bodily Harm.

He is also facing charges of impaired driving in a separate incident.

A bail hearing will be held Tuesday in St. Catharines.

He has had his licence suspended for 90 days, and is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

Detectives are thanking the public for helping to identify the driver.