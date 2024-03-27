The elderly couple found murdered inside its St. Catharines home this week has been identified.

75-year-old Celine-Marie Owens, and husband, Harold Owens, also 75, were found dead inside their Elma Street home on Monday.

No arrests have been made, however a heavy police presence remains in the area as a forensic investigation continues.

Police say the homicide unit continues to investigate, and they are working diligently to identify the person or persons responsible.

Police say they understand it has been an impactful and emotional time for the community, saying residents in the area are a close-knit community and have been helpful and cooperative with detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009462.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

